Botched operation: Scissor left inside stomach of 75-year-old woman

PESHAWAR: A 75-year-old woman was left with severe pain when a doctor, in a display of sheer negligence, left a scissor in her stomach during a botched operation.

Awal Jan Bibi, was suffering from a hernia and was operated in a private clinic in Peshawar around 15 months ago.

After the old woman complained of a stomachache, she was taken to the doctor again and upon conducting an x-ray, it was revealed that a scissor was inside her stomach.

Health Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shehram Tarkai ordered an investigation into the matter.

Those putting the lives of people into danger should be punished according to the law, said the provincial health minister.

 

