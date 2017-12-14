Pakistan has changed forever after the Panama case: Imran Khan

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that the country has changed forever after the disqualification of a "powerful" prime minister.



He was referring to the July 28 disqualification of then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case.

Addressing lawyers at the Karachi Bar Association during his visit to the metropolis, the PTI chief emphasised that justice is the foundation of a strong economy and that progress cannot come till there exist separate laws for the rich and the poor.

"The law should protect the weak against the powerful," he said, adding that "democracy persists when there is rule of law. When Nawaz Sharif was dragged in the court it gave a message to the corrupt mafia that they are next. "



Khan added that when the former prime minister questions that why he was ousted, he doesn't mean to say that he is innocent why he is facing such injustice but as how can the courts dare to question him.

"Nawaz knows that a public office holder has to answer if his assets are beyond his source of income but he has the audacity to say that even if they are, what is your concern?."

Policing is Karachi's biggest problem: Imran

Separately, speaking at a ceremony hosted by Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Khan said that Karachi's biggest problem is its ineffective policing.

"According to a report, as many as 17,000 policemen in Sindh are involved in criminal activities," he claimed.

He added that how can a country progress when its leadership is corrupt.

It was earlier reported that the PTI chief and Pak Sarzameen Party leader Mustafa Kamal have agreed to meet soon in Karachi, according to sources.



Both the leaders discussed political developments in the country after the release of Model Town incident judicial report. They are expected to meet soon to share views on the possibility of forming a grand political alliance in the next general polls, the sources said.