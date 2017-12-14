Imran Khan, Mustafa Kamal agree to meet soon: sources

KARACHI: In a telephonic conversation held on Thursday, Chairperson Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan and Pak Sarzameen Party leader Mustafa Kamal agreed to meet soon in Karachi, informed sources privy to developments.



Both the leaders discussed political developments in the country after the release of Model Town incident judicial report.

Sources have informed that both the leaders are expected to meet soon in the metropolis in view of sharing views on the possibility of forming a grand political alliance in the next general polls.

PTI’s central leadership tasked local PTI leader, Faisal Vawda, to hold dialogue with the PSP leaders prior Imran Khan’s meeting with the PSP leaders.

Imran arrived in Karachi yesterday for his four-day visit. The PTI leader attended membership drive and workers convention in the metropolis.

However, to his much surprise, the representatives of Korangi Association of Trade and Industries (KATI) expressed their grievances to the Imran in a meeting held at its office



Former President KATI Rashid Ahmed Siddiqui while speaking in the meeting said that the only elected PTI’s Member National Assembly from Karachi, Dr Arif Alvi, before today was never seen by the industrialists in last five years.

Siddiqui added: “We voted for PTI but our issues were never resolved. We keep asking about Alvi from Faisal Vawda.”

Another former president of the association, Khalid Tawwab, told Imran Khan that the popularity of his party declined in the city. He remarked that PTI did not work in the city after elections neither it paid attention to the civic issues of the city.

Meanwhile, the PTI chairperson in his address admitted that he wasn’t able to give enough time to Karachi, as he is focused on fighting a ‘mafia’. He said that the issues of Karachi can only be resolved through a directly-elected Mayor.