pakistan
Saturday Jan 06 2018
GEO NEWS

Will be PML-N's failure if govt does not complete tenure: Bilawal

GEO NEWS

Saturday Jan 06, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said on Saturday that if the government did not complete its tenure then the onus of the failure will be on the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The PPP scion was addressing media in Lahore, where he said that the party has carried out numerous development projects in Sindh and the media should highlight the same. 

Referring to the political situation in Balochistan, the PPP chairman said that the political situation in the province was worsening.

Responding to allegations that the PPP is involved in disrupting the political process in the province, Bilawal said there is not a single MPA of the party in the province's legislature. “How can I play any negative part then?” he said.

On the subject of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s alleged third marriage, Bilawal said that it is the Imran’s personal matter.

“If Imran Khan has married then congratulations to him,” said the PPP chairman.

According to The News, the PTI chairman inaugurated 2018 by tying the knot on the night of January 1 in Lahore and reached from there the next day to appear before the anti-terrorism court in Islamabad which granted him bail.

Democracy present, but needs strengthening: Bilawal

The PPP chairperson addresses event on Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s birthday

On Jan 5, addressing an event on the birthday of PPP founder, Bilawal said that though democracy is present in Pakistan, it needs to be strengthened.

About the next general elections, Bilawal said the time was approaching and added the PPP would contest the 2018 elections with its might.  

