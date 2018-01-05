Democracy present, but needs strengthening: Bilawal

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said that though democracy is present in Pakistan, it needs to be strengthened.



While addressing an event on the birthday of PPP founder, Bilawal said no one has served the public as much as Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had. “The martyred Bhutto gave the country its Constitution and atomic power.”



Regarding his party, Bilawal said even the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project was initiated during PPP’s tenure.

About the next general elections, Bilawal said the time was approaching and added the PPP would contest the 2018 elections with its might.

Earlier in the day, PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari addressed a rally celebrating the 90th birthday of former prime minister Bhutto with a rally in Mirpurkhas.

Pakistan is currently in difficult times due to inefficient politicians as they failed to fulfil their purpose, he said.

Zardari lamented that Pakistan’s lack of foreign minister in the past reflected badly on its international affairs.

“They have appointed a foreign minister that speaks English in Punjabi,” mocked the former president.

One of the country’s most charismatic and popular leaders, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was born on January 5, 1928 in Ratodero Taluka, Larkana. He served as prime minister of Pakistan from 1973 to 1977, and prior to that as the fourth president of Pakistan from 1971 to 1973.



Zulfikar Ali founded the PPP on November 30, 1967. The party, through a mass mandate, managed to form the federal government thrice in its 50-year political journey. The PPP is known for braving the harsh dictatorship of General Zia-ul-Haq, who not only dismissed the Bhutto-led government but was also perceived to be involved in the controversial decision against the party founder, leading to his hanging on April 4, 1979.

