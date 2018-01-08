Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jan 08 2018
GEO NEWS

Another labourer killed at Sargodha’s stone crushing site

GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 08, 2018

Accidents are not uncommon at stone crushing sites in Pakistan, given the poor working conditions the labourers often suffer at these sites

SARGODHA: Yet another labourer lost his life while working at a stone crushing site in Sargodha on Monday, Geo News reported.

The deceased, identified as Yameen, was crushed to death under a tractor trolley at the stone crushing plant.

The incident occurred after two labourers were killed underneath a crusher filled with heavy stones only last week.

Two labourers die at stone crushing site in Sargodha

Accidents are not uncommon, given the poor working conditions labourers often suffer at stone crushing plants

Accidents are not uncommon at stone crushing sites in Pakistan, given the poor working conditions the labourers often suffer at these sites.

Many workers reportedly suffer from pulmonary problems, besides other illnesses, as workplace safety is neither practiced nor monitored at most stone crushing plants across the country.

Crusher plants supply crushed stones for construction. 

