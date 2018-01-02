Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 02 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Two labourers die at stone crushing site in Sargodha

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jan 02, 2018

Stone crushers at work/File photo

SARGODHA: Two labourers were crushed to their death and two others injured at a stone crushing site in Sargodha on Tuesday, Geo News reported.

According to police, the labourers were crushed underneath a crusher filled with heavy stones.

Crusher plants supply crushed stones for construction. Accidents are not uncommon, given the poor working conditions the labourers often suffer at these sites.

Many workers reportedly suffer from pulmonary problems, besides other illnesses, as workplace safety is neither practiced nor monitored at most stone crushing plants across the country. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan terms Trump ‘ignorant and ungrateful’

Imran Khan terms Trump ‘ignorant and ungrateful’

 Updated 38 minutes ago
Evidence of corruption yet to be found, says Nawaz after court hearing

Evidence of corruption yet to be found, says Nawaz after court hearing

Updated an hour ago
Federal cabinet to meet today over Trump tweet

Federal cabinet to meet today over Trump tweet

Updated 2 hours ago
US should stop blaming others for its mistakes: Lodhi

US should stop blaming others for its mistakes: Lodhi

Updated 2 hours ago
Three suspected terrorists killed during encounter in Karachi’s Baldia Town

Three suspected terrorists killed during encounter in Karachi’s Baldia Town

 Updated 4 hours ago
Witnesses record statements against Nawaz, family; hearing adjourned until Jan 9

Witnesses record statements against Nawaz, family; hearing adjourned until Jan 9

Updated 2 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM