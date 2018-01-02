Two labourers die at stone crushing site in Sargodha

Stone crushers at work/File photo

SARGODHA: Two labourers were crushed to their death and two others injured at a stone crushing site in Sargodha on Tuesday, Geo News reported.

According to police, the labourers were crushed underneath a crusher filled with heavy stones.

Crusher plants supply crushed stones for construction. Accidents are not uncommon, given the poor working conditions the labourers often suffer at these sites.

Many workers reportedly suffer from pulmonary problems, besides other illnesses, as workplace safety is neither practiced nor monitored at most stone crushing plants across the country.