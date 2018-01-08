FC apprehends three suspects in Dhadar, Mastung operations

Ammunition recovered during operation in Balochistan.

RAWALPINDI: Three suspects were apprehended during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by Frontier Corps Balochistan in Dhadar and Mastung, according to a statement by the Inter Services Public Relations.

The army’s media wing stated that a cache of arms and ammunition, including improvised explosive devices, hand grenades, detonators and communication equipment was also recovered during the operation. The IBO was held under Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

Pakistan had launched a nationwide military operation, Radd-ul-Fasaad in February 2017, which was based on broad-spectrum security and counter-terrorism operations in Punjab, and continuation of ongoing operations across the country.

The Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, civil armed forces as well as other security and law enforcement agencies continue to actively participate and support the efforts of the Pakistan Army to eliminate terrorist elements from the country.