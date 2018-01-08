Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 08 2018
Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui

Seems Balochistan govt not serious in eradicating terrorism: SC

Monday Jan 08, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court expressed displeasure on Monday at the government’s failure to implement the Quetta Commission Report.

On August 8, 2016, more than 70 people — mostly lawyers — were killed and as many as 112 injured when a powerful explosion ripped through Quetta’s Civil Hospital. The members of the legal fraternity had gathered at the hospital after a senior lawyer was brought there following a targetted attack. 

Later, the apex court formed a one-man commission headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa to probe the incident. The commission, in its final report, slammed the Interior Ministry as well as the provincial government for their role before and after the attack. 

SC questions Balochistan govt over lack of progress in Quetta bombing case

Bench expresses anger over the lack of implementation of recommendations submitted by the apex court’s commission

Hearing the suo motu notice of the Quetta tragedy, Justice Dost Mohammad Khan remarked that it seems the Balochistan government is not serious about eradicating terrorism.

He observed further that the high court had, in 2012, directed for the setting up of a forensic lab in the province. Justice Khan observed that millions of rupees were wasted, adding that had the provincial government earmarked Rs5 million in every budget the lab would have been established by now.

Justice Khan remarked further that the lawmakers should be made to read the Constitution, which states that providing safety to the citizens is the state’s responsibility.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, the other bench member, remarked that a judge of the apex court traced the suspect of the Quetta attack. He observed that the Supreme Court cannot provide a judge for investigation of every incident, adding that investigation is the job of police and law-enforcement agencies.

Quetta massacre: Inquiry commission blames govt for failure

Supreme Court commission blasts interior minister, Balochistan govt for providing misleading information following Quetta terrorist attack

The court remarked that disregarding the commission’s recommendations is illegal. 

The bench also questioned the role of the assistant advocate general, observing that how will the report be implemented when he cannot even read the report properly. 

