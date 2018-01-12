FC Balochistan arrests 16 suspect during intelligence-based operations

Ammunition recovered during operation in Balochistan. Photo: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least 16 suspects were arrested during intelligence-based operations in different areas of Balochistan, stated Inter Services Public Relations.

According to a press release issued on Friday, weapons and ammunition, including grenades, improvised explosive devices, rockets and explosives were also recovered during the operations in Sambaza, Sibi and Hazar Ganji areas of Balochistan.

The IBOs were conducted by Frontier Corps Balochistan under Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad. Similar operations have been carried out in the province lately.

A few days back, three suspects were apprehended in an IBO by FC Balochistan in Dhadar and Mastung areas of the province.

Pakistan had launched Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad across the country in February 2017, which was based on broad-spectrum security and counter-terrorism operations in Punjab, and continuation of ongoing operations across the country.

The Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, civil armed forces as well as other security and law enforcement agencies continue to actively participate and support the efforts of the Pakistan Army to eliminate terrorist elements from the country.