Model Town tragedy: Joint opposition to hold protest rally in Lahore today

Supporters of PAT chief Tahirul Qadri look on during clashes with Pakistani police in Lahore on June 17, 2014. — AFP

LAHORE: The joint opposition is all set to hold a protest rally against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government in Lahore on Wednesday, which seeks to get justice for the victims of Model Town tragedy.



The incident on June 17, 2014, had claimed lives of at least 14 people and left over 100 others injured during an 'anti-encroachment operation' by Punjab Police outside Idara Minhajul Quran in Lahore's Model Town.

Opposition parties led by Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) leader Tahirul Qadri will hold the rally on Lahore's Mall Road.

All preparations have been finalised for the rally, while a stage has been established atop a container in front of the Punjab Assembly building, where from the speakers would address the participants.

The arteries connecting to and around the Mall Road remain congested in the wake of preparations for the demonstration. The flow of traffic remains affected on Shahrah-e-Fatima Jinnah, Kachehri Road, Hall Road, Cooper Road, Boharwala Chowk and Egerton Road.

Earlier, the PAT chief announced that the rally will begin at 12pm on Wednesday, during which Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will address the participants from a single container.

Qadri and Zardari also held a meeting in Lahore earlier in the day, which followed a joint press conference by the two figures.

Speaking to newsmen, Zardari said the time had come for the rulers of the country to go home. He said that Sharif brothers still wish to save their rule.

He said the purpose of their protest was to get rid of incumbent Punjab government and they would soon get them out of power.

It is pertinent to mention here that Qadri announced to launch a movement against the PML-N government from January 17. His announcement came following a meeting of steering committee of a PAT-hosted all parties conference (APC) on January 8.

Speaking at the press conference, Qadri said they will not ask for a resignation from Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, but take it.

The PAT has invited leaders from the PPP, PTI, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and other political parties to attend Wednesday's protest rally in Lahore.



