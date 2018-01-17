Want an end to 'sultanate of Sharifs', says Qadri

PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri addressing the protest rally in Lahore, aimed at seeking justice for victims of Model Town tragedy. – Online

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri Wednesday said no steps would be taken against Pakistan's constitution and democracy, and that they only want an end of the "sultanate of Sharifs."

Addressing the allied opposition rally, Qadri thanked leaders and workers from all political parties for attending the show of strength in Lahore. He said that they all had gathered to get justice for the victims of Model Town tragedy.

“Entire political leadership is here to honour humanity, to empower the weak, to give voice to the voiceless,” the PAT chief said.

“We have gathered here to save the country from Sheikh Mujeeb of a new era.”

He lamented that the rights of the people were being usurped and the national treasury plundered in the country.

Qadri maintained that they do not want to sabotage peace in the country. “We only want put an end to your cruelty. If we had to take the law into our own hands, then we would not have tolerated tragedies.”

He stressed the protest was aimed at getting justice for the oppressed.



"The purpose of this gathering is to get rid of the enemy. We want to end the sultanate of Sharifs," he said.

Protest to seek justice for Model Town tragedy

The protest rally is being held against the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) government, in order to seek justice for victims of the Model Town tragedy.

The Model Town incident on June 17, 2014, had resulted in deaths of 14 people and injured around 100 during an 'anti-encroachment operation' by the Punjab Police outside Idara Minhajul Quran, the PAT's head office.

Law minister says rally aimed at creating disorder

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said Tuesday that the PAT rally is aimed at creating disorder not to seek justice for Model Town victims.

Speaking in Geo News' show Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath, Sanaullah said he has reports the rally will continue till May 30, adding that it won't be able to bring down the government.

He reiterated the provincial government's position on security preparations that police personnel deployed in and around the venue will be unarmed. There will be no use of force as long as protesters remain peaceful, he added.

The government has also decided to deploy Rangers outside Punjab Assembly, Governor House and other sensitive locations.

Gridlocks around Mall Road

The arteries around the Mall Road remain congested in the wake of the demonstration. The flow of traffic remains affected on Shahrah-e-Fatima Jinnah, Kachehri Road, Hall Road, Cooper Road, Boharwala Chowk and Egerton Road.

Similarly, nearby educational institutes, including the Punjab University, as well as surrounding markets and the Lahore Zoo remained closed today.