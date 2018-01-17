Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 17 2018
REUTERS

Suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers kill 12, injure 48 in attack on Nigerian city

Wednesday Jan 17, 2018

Soldiers are seen on a truck in Maiduguri in Borno State, Nigeria May 14, 2015. REUTERS/file

MAIDUGURI: Suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers killed 12 people and injured 48 others in an attack on Wednesday on the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri, officials from the State Emergency Management Agency for Borno said.

Two bombers struck the Muna Garage area on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the epicenter of the conflict with the insurgency, late on Wednesday afternoon, said the officials.

Muna Garage is the site of a camp for displaced people and a frequent target of Boko Haram attacks.

