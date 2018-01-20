Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 20 2018
GEO NEWS

Constitution and rule of law will remain supreme: CJP

GEO NEWS

Saturday Jan 20, 2018

LAHORE: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Saturday said that the judiciary in the country is completely independent and the nation should be proud of it.

Addressing a seminar in Lahore the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar told jurists that a strong leadership can change the fate of the people. He added that the country needed honest leadership, education and a strong judicial system.

Praising the apex court’s bench Justice Nisar said all judges were capable and an epitome of honesty.

He also said that judges have no right to make decisions based on their own likes and dislikes, and are bound by law to make independent decisions.

"If judges cannot dispense what is required of them and give justice according to law, then they should retire," he said.

The judiciary may be considered a watchdog according to modern jurisprudence, which helps citizens in getting their rights, the chief justice added.

Justice Nisar said the same while addressing the 3rd Sindh Judicial Conference in Karachi on January 13, when he also stated that judges had the responsibility to provide justice on time and in accordance with the law.

He said they are to provide justice based on law and not on choices.

Providing justice on time, in accordance with law our responsibility: CJP

Justice Nisar says the judicial system in the country needed a major overhaul

He said at the conference that, unfortunately, the orders being announced at present, they are based on choices, instead of the law.

"We accept the supremacy of the Parliament, and it is very important in a democracy that institutions do not encroach upon each others' jurisdiction. But has the parliament updated these laws. This is a question I can't answer," he said the conference.

He said that the judiciary is often blamed for delay in cases but there is more to the issue.

Judges, whether of the apex court of lower courts, have a lot of cases pending before them, which makes it extremely difficult to resolve them on time.

