Saturday Jan 13 2018
By
GEO NEWS

CJP, top high court judges to attend judicial reforms meeting today

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jan 13, 2018

KARACHI: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has summoned a meeting today (Saturday) on reforms in the country’s judicial system, which will be attended by chief justices of all four high courts.

The meeting will be held in the Supreme Court’s Karachi registry.

Another meeting of the judicial reforms committee held on Thursday in the Supreme Court’s Islamabad registry was attended Justice Nisar, Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and other officials.

Justice Nisar in the meeting apprised the chief justice of steps taken for reforms in the Punjab’s judicial system. These included the use of advance technology, training of lower court judges on alternate methods for resolution of conflicts, and speedy hearing of cases. 

Wide-ranging reforms introduced in Punjab judiciary: LHC CJ

There were more than 1.2 million cases pending in Punjab, says chief justice Punjab

Justice Mansoor on January 8 had said that judicial reforms would be launched from next week, but warned that “nobody should say then that [the judiciary] is interfering or encroaching.”

He made the remarks while hearing a suo motu case regarding cutting of trees on Margalla Hills.

“Who is responsible for making laws around the world?” the CJP enquired from state Minister for Capital Administration Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry while hearing a case on the failure of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to develop rules and regulations.

“What reforms did the parliament introduce? We will bring reform in the judicial system,” the CJP remarked, adding that the reform would begin from next week.

“But this is not our job. Nobody should say then that we are interfering or encroaching,” CJP Nisar stated.

During the previous hearing of the case, CJP had remarked that “we are not fond of judicial activism in any way. But we will take action on negligence of duty at every cost. We are aware of our powers and we will not go beyond them.” 

Comments

