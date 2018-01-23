Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Tuesday Jan 23 2018
By
GEO NEWS

ICJ instructs India to submit reply in Jadhav case by April 17

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jan 23, 2018

THE HAGUE: The International Court of Justice on Tuesday instructed India to submit its reply in the case of convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav by April 17. 

Additionally, the court also instructed Pakistan to submit its rejoinder in the case by July 17. 

Pakistan had earlier in October nominated former chief justice Tassaduq Hussain Jilani as ad-hoc judge at the ICJ. 

Kulbhushan Jadhav confessed to family about being an Indian spy and terrorist

Jadhav admitted he was an Indian spy and had engineered a spate of terror attacks on Pakistani soil

Jadhav, a 46-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was captured in Balochistan in March 2016 by Pakistan security forces and tried in a military court which sentenced him to death for espionage and subversive activities. 

India approached the ICJ on May 18 against Jadhav's sentence and the international court restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav till adjudication of the case.

The ICJ had asked Pakistan to submit its written response or 'memorial' by December 13 before the court could start further proceedings.




Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Pence visits Western Wall after pro-Israel speech

Pence visits Western Wall after pro-Israel speech

 Updated an hour ago
One dead in Kentucky school shooting: governor

One dead in Kentucky school shooting: governor

 Updated 2 hours ago
Donald Trump imitates Narendra Modi’s accent: reports

Donald Trump imitates Narendra Modi’s accent: reports

Updated 3 hours ago
11 Asia-Pacific nations agree to move towards trade deal without US: Japan

11 Asia-Pacific nations agree to move towards trade deal without US: Japan

 Updated 3 hours ago
Trump wins Davos raves for 'landmark' tax cut

Trump wins Davos raves for 'landmark' tax cut

 Updated 5 hours ago
Palestinians get 3G internet after decade-long row

Palestinians get 3G internet after decade-long row

 Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
Myanmar blames Bangladesh for delayed Rohingya return

Myanmar blames Bangladesh for delayed Rohingya return

 Updated 6 hours ago
Kabul hotel guests describe lax security before deadly attack

Kabul hotel guests describe lax security before deadly attack

 Updated 6 hours ago
Globalisation is losing its lustre, India's Modi tells Davos summit

Globalisation is losing its lustre, India's Modi tells Davos summit

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM