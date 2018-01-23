ICJ instructs India to submit reply in Jadhav case by April 17

THE HAGUE: The International Court of Justice on Tuesday instructed India to submit its reply in the case of convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav by April 17.

Additionally, the court also instructed Pakistan to submit its rejoinder in the case by July 17.

Pakistan had earlier in October nominated former chief justice Tassaduq Hussain Jilani as ad-hoc judge at the ICJ.



Jadhav, a 46-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was captured in Balochistan in March 2016 by Pakistan security forces and tried in a military court which sentenced him to death for espionage and subversive activities.



India approached the ICJ on May 18 against Jadhav's sentence and the international court restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav till adjudication of the case.

The ICJ had asked Pakistan to submit its written response or 'memorial' by December 13 before the court could start further proceedings.











