PTI MNA refutes Imran’s claim of getting resignations from party members

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly Dawar Kundi has refuted party leader Imran Khan's claim that he has received the resignations of party members present in the elected houses.



Speaking to Geo News, Kundi said that no member of the PTI has handed over resignations to Imran, adding that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak and his cabinet have also refused to hand over resignations on the party chairman's demand.

The elected legislator from NA-25 (DIKhan-cum-Tank) informed that Khattak wants to complete development projects including Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit Line, adding that if these projects are not completed before the elections it can adversely affect the party's electoral campaign.

The disgruntled PTI legislator said that absence of PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Sarwar and Mehmoodur Rasheed in the party's recently held Central Executive Committee meeting is a clear indication of dissent within the party.

The PTI chief, while addressing a press conference after the party’s CEC earlier this week, said that the final decision regarding the resignations will be taken after consultations with senior PTI leaders and the party members have given him the authority to decide on resignations from assemblies.

According to reports, two factions in the party seemed to have emerged — one in favor of resignations from the assembly, and the other strongly opposed to it.

The group opposed to resignations from assemblies and dissolving the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa legislature reasons that PTI would not be able to claim its share in the caretaker government if it takes extreme measure, sources said.