pakistan
Tuesday Jan 23 2018
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

PTI central executive committee gives authority over resignations to Imran: sources

Tuesday Jan 23, 2018

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Imran Khan. Photo: Geo News file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) central executive committee (CEC) on Tuesday gave the authority to decide on resignations from assemblies to its chairman Imran Khan, sources informed Geo News.

A session of PTI's CEC, earlier today, concluded that Imran's decision on resignations of party members from the assemblies will be final, sources added. 

During the meeting, committee members also proposed suggestions for nominations for party tickets for the upcoming general elections. 

The CEC approved during Tuesday's session the process for concluding the party's membership drive and passed motions of solidarity with Palestine and Kashmir, sources further said. 

Two factions in the party seemed to have emerged — one in favour of resignations from the assembly, and the other strongly opposed to it. 

The group opposed to resignations from assemblies and dissolving the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa legislature reasons that PTI would not be able to claim its share in the caretaker government if it takes the extreme measure, sources said.   

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah earlier said on Monday that after Imran’s statements denouncing the parliament, the resignations of the party’s lawmakers should have come immediately.

On Monday, the Sindh Assembly passed a resolution condemning Imran Khan and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed’s remarks against the parliament.

The resolution stated that Imran insulted the parliament by hurling abuses at it, adding that Imran should apologise to the nation.

At the joint opposition rally on January 17 in Lahore, Imran had cursed the parliament for allowing Nawaz Sharif's re-election as the party head after his disqualification.

"I give laanat (curse) the parliament that made a criminal the president of a party," he said, in an apparent reference to ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif being elected the PML-N president.

Imran's remarks followed the repeated cursing of the Parliament from Rasheed, who also announced his resignation from the assembly.



