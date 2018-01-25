Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Thursday Jan 25 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Strike in occupied Kashmir against martyrdom of three youth

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jan 25, 2018

A view of a strike in Indian occupied Kashmir in 2016. Photo: Reuters/File  

SRINAGAR: A complete strike is being observed in the Shopian and Pulwama districts of Indian occupied Kashmir in protest against the killing of three innocent youths by Indian forces on Wednesday. 

All shops and business establishments are closed while traffic is off the road in the two districts, the Kashmir Media Service reported. 

Sameer Ahmad Wani and Firdous Ahmad were martyred by Indian troops during a siege and search operation in Chaigund, Shopian district. 

Teenager Shakir Ahmad Mir, who belonged to Pulwama district, was martyred after a bullet hit him during protests against the Indian army operation in the area last night.

However, the Indian army claimed that the youth were mujahideen and killed during an encounter with troops.

Meanwhile, Hurriyet leaders said that India had no moral or constitutional right to celebrate Republic Day in Jammu and Kashmir as it had occupied the territory against the will of Kashmiri people.

They urged the Kashmiris to completely boycott the official functions on Friday, when the day is observed by India, to convey a message to New Delhi that they reject its illegal occupation.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Sisi´s last real challenger quits Egypt presidential race

Sisi´s last real challenger quits Egypt presidential race

 Updated 5 hours ago
Trump aide's spokesman among four Americans killed in Kabul hotel attack

Trump aide's spokesman among four Americans killed in Kabul hotel attack

 Updated 5 hours ago
Thousands more flee erupting Philippine volcano

Thousands more flee erupting Philippine volcano

 Updated 5 hours ago
Behind enemy lines: Vietnam's female spies who helped change the war

Behind enemy lines: Vietnam's female spies who helped change the war

 Updated 5 hours ago
Top quotes on eve of Trump visit to Davos

Top quotes on eve of Trump visit to Davos

 Updated 6 hours ago
Who is Larry Nassar, the man sentenced to 175 years?

Who is Larry Nassar, the man sentenced to 175 years?

 Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM