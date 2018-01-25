Strike in occupied Kashmir against martyrdom of three youth

A view of a strike in Indian occupied Kashmir in 2016. Photo: Reuters/File

SRINAGAR: A complete strike is being observed in the Shopian and Pulwama districts of Indian occupied Kashmir in protest against the killing of three innocent youths by Indian forces on Wednesday.

All shops and business establishments are closed while traffic is off the road in the two districts, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

Sameer Ahmad Wani and Firdous Ahmad were martyred by Indian troops during a siege and search operation in Chaigund, Shopian district.



Teenager Shakir Ahmad Mir, who belonged to Pulwama district, was martyred after a bullet hit him during protests against the Indian army operation in the area last night.

However, the Indian army claimed that the youth were mujahideen and killed during an encounter with troops.



Meanwhile, Hurriyet leaders said that India had no moral or constitutional right to celebrate Republic Day in Jammu and Kashmir as it had occupied the territory against the will of Kashmiri people.



They urged the Kashmiris to completely boycott the official functions on Friday, when the day is observed by India, to convey a message to New Delhi that they reject its illegal occupation.