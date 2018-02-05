Marriyum welcomes Chinese cooperation in film production in Pakistan

BEIJING: Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has welcomed the proposal by Chinese Vice Minister of State Administration of Press Publication, Radio, Film and Television (SAPPRFT) Tong Gang for working on an agreement between the two countries for cooperation in the area of film production and film infrastructure.



During her meeting with the Chinese vice minister, Marriyum expressed hope that the agreement would be prepared and formalised expeditiously.

The minister, dilating on collaboration between Radio and Television of both the countries, informed her host that the present government was formulating a policy, which would include various incentives for the revival of the film industry in Pakistan. She said the policy would soon be announced.

She said that Pakistan is now producing quality films for cinemagoers, however, it wants to follow Chinese model to further develop its film industry on modern lines.

Marriyum observed that presently China was collaborating with 19 countries in film production and Pakistan wanted to become its 20th partner in the field.

She informed the Chinese minister that Pakistan had set up a Chinese cultural centre in Pakistan National Council of the Arts.

The minister said that Pakistan was committed to participate in the film festival on the eve of summit meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

She said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was all about the people and stressed the need for enhancing cultural collaboration between the two countries to familiarise them about the benefits of the mega-economic initiative.

Welcoming the delegation, the Chinese vice minister said that friendship between China and Pakistan was an example of brotherly relations for the world. He informed Marriyum that China was producing 700 films annually and had nearly 50,000 screens.

China, he said, was keen to share its experience with Pakistan.

The meeting also had Pakistan's Ambassador to China Masood Khalid and senior officials from both sides in attendance.