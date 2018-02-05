Marriyum aims to enhance cultural ties on China visit

BEIJING: State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday called on Chinese Minister of State Council Information Office (SCIO) Jiang Jianguo in Beijing, aiming to enhance cultural ties between the two countries.



During the meeting, Marriyum said that visiting China was just like visiting her second home. She said that Pakistan and China carry a legacy of cooperation, the foundation of which was laid by their ancestors.

"Belt and Road Initiative by President Xi Jinping will change not only the destiny of the people of China, but it would also benefit the people of the region and beyond," she said.

The information minister commended the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a great leap forward for further cementing ties between two countries.

She said that since the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government took over in 2013, it has successfully added 11,000 MW electricity to the national grid to overcome the energy crisis in Pakistan through Chinese assistance.

Marriyum further said despite differences, all political parties in the country support CPEC. "CPEC bodes well for the region as it promotes connectivity among the people, which would go a long way towards peace and prosperity in the region."

She also assured that the Government of Pakistan is making all-out efforts to ensure security of Chinese nationals [in Pakistan].

Expressing her desire for enhanced cultural and media contacts by sharing cultural norms and exchanging media delegations, the minister called for closer co-operation in the field.

She said that Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its manifestations and forms, and has achieved success in combatting it, which is evident from the fact that terrorist attacks in the country have declined by 82 per cent.

On the occasion, Pakistan's Ambassador to China Masood Khalid was also present.

Earlier upon her arrival in Beijing, Marriyum received by Ambassador Khalid and Chinese officials at Beijing Capital International Airport.

She would also be visiting Shanghai during her stay in China.