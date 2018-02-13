Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Feb 13 2018
By
AFP

Trump daughter-in-law taken to hospital after 'suspicious' mail

By
AFP

Tuesday Feb 13, 2018

Trump´s daughter-in-law Vanessa/File photo

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump´s daughter-in-law Vanessa was taken to a New York hospital Monday as a precaution after a "suspicious package" containing unidentified powder was mailed to the family home, police said.

Donald Trump Jr, an outspoken defender of his father and who was the intended recipient of the letter, called the incident "truly disgusting."

"The powder was tested and was found to be not hazardous," a police spokeswoman told AFP.

US media reported the letter contained white powder.

The Secret Service said it was investigating the "suspicious package addressed to one of our protectees received today in New York."

"Thankful that Vanessa & my children are safe and unharmed after the incredibly scary situation that occurred this morning," Donald Trump Jr tweeted.

"Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior," he added.

His sister Ivanka, who works as an advisor to the president in the White House, said she was thinking of her sister-in-law. "No one deserves to be frightened this way. There is no excuse," the first daughter tweeted.

NBC News said Vanessa Trump, a mother of five, was taken to New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center strictly as a precaution, saying there was no indication that anyone suffered any injuries and no sign that the substance was dangerous.

Her husband Donald Trump Jr, and brother-in-law Eric Trump, both live in New York and run the family real-estate business, taking over after their father took office in January 2017.

Comments

