Salman Mujahid cries character assassination, seeks probe into 'fake' video

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker Salman Mujahid Baloch Sunday appealed to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general to take notice of a "fake" video being spread on social networking platforms aimed at his character assassination.



In his statement, Baloch denied any links to the video being spread on social networking sites and in Whatsapp groups.

"This is a fake video and it does not feature me," he said.

The MQM-P lawmaker appealed to the FIA Director General Bashir Memon to probe into the malicious campaign being run against him on social media.

He also urged Memon to bring the individuals behind such acts to justice under the cybercrime law.

Earlier this week, Baloch was accused by a woman of sexually exploiting and blackmailing her.

The woman named Aleena, filed a complaint against the MQM MNA at Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station, alleging that Mujahid sexually exploited her for the first time on August 12, 2014, at Parliament lodges and made a video of it through a hidden camera.

In her application to the police, she said that Mujahid promised to marry her in order to keep her silent and added that when she reminded him of his promise, he abducted her brother and tortured him.

The woman also alleged that Mujahid has demanded a sum of Rs4 million for the video, adding that if any harm befalls her then the MQM lawmaker will be responsible.

Prior to that, the lawmaker had lodged a complaint against the same woman and had alleged that she fraudulently took Rs4million from him for her mother’s treatment at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.

Mujahid had claimed that he came to doubt her when she asked for more money, and later came to know that she is a fraud.