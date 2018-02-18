Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Feb 18 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Salman Mujahid cries character assassination, seeks probe into 'fake' video

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Feb 18, 2018

MQM-P lawmaker Salman Mujahid Baloch.

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker Salman Mujahid Baloch Sunday appealed to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general to take notice of a "fake" video being spread on social networking platforms aimed at his character assassination.

In his statement, Baloch denied any links to the video being spread on social networking sites and in Whatsapp groups.

"This is a fake video and it does not feature me," he said.

The MQM-P lawmaker appealed to the FIA Director General Bashir Memon to probe into the malicious campaign being run against him on social media.

He also urged Memon to bring the individuals behind such acts to justice under the cybercrime law.

Earlier this week, Baloch was accused by a woman of sexually exploiting and blackmailing her.

Charges of rape, abduction levelled against MQM MNA Salman Mujahid

Accuser has registered two new cases against the MQM lawmaker

The woman named Aleena, filed a complaint against the MQM MNA at Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station, alleging that Mujahid sexually exploited her for the first time on August 12, 2014, at Parliament lodges and made a video of it through a hidden camera.

In her application to the police, she said that Mujahid promised to marry her in order to keep her silent and added that when she reminded him of his promise, he abducted her brother and tortured him.

The woman also alleged that Mujahid has demanded a sum of Rs4 million for the video, adding that if any harm befalls her then the MQM lawmaker will be responsible.

Prior to that, the lawmaker had lodged a complaint against the same woman and had alleged that she fraudulently took Rs4million from him for her mother’s treatment at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.

Mujahid had claimed that he came to doubt her when she asked for more money, and later came to know that she is a fraud.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PTI confirms Imran Khan's marriage with Bushra Bibi

PTI confirms Imran Khan's marriage with Bushra Bibi

 Updated an hour ago
Imran objects to Supreme Court's verdict in Panama case

Imran objects to Supreme Court's verdict in Panama case

 Updated 3 hours ago
Prosperity can’t come in Nawaz, Zardari governments: Maulana Fazl

Prosperity can’t come in Nawaz, Zardari governments: Maulana Fazl

 Updated 3 hours ago
FC Balochistan conducts IBOs, five terrorists apprehended: ISPR

FC Balochistan conducts IBOs, five terrorists apprehended: ISPR

 Updated 4 hours ago
COAS offers condolences over loss of lives in Iran plane crash

COAS offers condolences over loss of lives in Iran plane crash

Updated 5 hours ago
Question of Maryam’s leadership never came up in party: PM Abbasi

Question of Maryam’s leadership never came up in party: PM Abbasi

 Updated 6 hours ago
Advertisement
Final round of Cholistan Desert Rally underway

Final round of Cholistan Desert Rally underway

 Updated 11 hours ago
Illustrated book chronicles Dr Adib Rizvi’s story

Illustrated book chronicles Dr Adib Rizvi’s story

Updated 12 hours ago
Zardari, Bilawal oppose privatisation of PIA, PSM

Zardari, Bilawal oppose privatisation of PIA, PSM

 Updated 15 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM