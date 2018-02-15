Charges of rape, abduction levelled against MQM MNA Salman Mujahid

MQM-MNA Salman Mujahid (left) and accuser Aleena (right). Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: Two new cases including charges of rape were filed against Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker Salman Mujahid Baloch on Thursday on the complaint of a woman who had earlier accused him of sexual exploitation.

Aleena had claimed that Baloch had sexually exploited her and subsequently blackmailed her. She had filed a complaint against the MQM MNA, elected from NA-239 (Karachi-I) constituency, at Gulshan-e-Iqbal Police Station on Tuesday.

The two new cases include charges of abduction and forceful detention.

“He stalked me for some time when I would visit Jinnah Garden with my mother and eventually forged a bond with my mother by saying she was his sister and I, his niece,” Aleena had told Geo News.

“He took me with him to Islamabad twice and developed trust by giving me a separate room in the Parliament Lodges that was reserved for his daughter.”

“Salman Mujahid is a mental patient who will torture you in the morning and ask for forgiveness in the evening,” alleged Aleena.

She claimed to have submitted complaints to relevant authorities but to no avail.

'Will repay everything if Mujahid's allegations proven'

Mujahid had lodged a complaint against Aleena, alleging that she fraudulently took Rs4 million from him for her mother’s treatment at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.

“I demand that he prove his allegations, and if he manages to do so, I am willing to beg on the streets and repay all of his money,” said Aleena.