Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Feb 22 2018
By
GEO NEWS

FO summons Indian deputy high commissioner twice in two days

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Feb 22, 2018

Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh twice in two days to condemn yet another killing, this time of a labourer, during unprovoked firing by Indian troops along the Line of Control.

According to FO, the labourer was working at a crushing plant in Rawalakot on the bank of a river in Pooch district when unprovoked firing by Indian soldiers claimed his life.

A statement issued by FO on Thursday read that India continued to indulge in ceasefire violations despite calls for restraint.

So far in 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 391 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary, resulting in the killing of 16 civilians and causing injuries to 65 others, the statement read.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India has continued from 2017 when the Indian forces committed more than 1,970 ceasefire violations, it added.

Pakistan lodges protest with India on killing of minor at LoC

Indian deputy high commissioner summoned over unprovoked firing at the de facto border

The deliberate targetting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws, the statement read. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

South Asia Director General Dr Mohammad Faisal has therefore urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

The Indian side should permit United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions, Dr Faisal added.  

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Government promotes 17 police officers to grade 21

Government promotes 17 police officers to grade 21

 Updated 3 hours ago
Interim charge-sheet prepared in Intezar murder case

Interim charge-sheet prepared in Intezar murder case

 Updated 3 hours ago
PTI to release additional Rs227 mn for Sami-ul-Haq’s seminary

PTI to release additional Rs227 mn for Sami-ul-Haq’s seminary

 Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz, PML-N workers share a lighter moment in Islamabad meeting

Nawaz, PML-N workers share a lighter moment in Islamabad meeting

 Updated 8 hours ago
Shehbaz Sharif likely to be elected PML-N president: sources

Shehbaz Sharif likely to be elected PML-N president: sources

 Updated 9 hours ago
Both Nawaz, Musharraf should be held accountable: Bilawal Bhutto

Both Nawaz, Musharraf should be held accountable: Bilawal Bhutto

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Baldia factory fire case: Defence counsel cross-examine witnesses

Baldia factory fire case: Defence counsel cross-examine witnesses

Updated 9 hours ago
Nawaz had to go, says Imran Khan

Nawaz had to go, says Imran Khan

 Updated 9 hours ago
PML-N Senate candidates declared independent by ECP

PML-N Senate candidates declared independent by ECP

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM