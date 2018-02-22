FO summons Indian deputy high commissioner twice in two days

Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh twice in two days to condemn yet another killing, this time of a labourer, during unprovoked firing by Indian troops along the Line of Control.

According to FO, the labourer was working at a crushing plant in Rawalakot on the bank of a river in Pooch district when unprovoked firing by Indian soldiers claimed his life.

A statement issued by FO on Thursday read that India continued to indulge in ceasefire violations despite calls for restraint.

So far in 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 391 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary, resulting in the killing of 16 civilians and causing injuries to 65 others, the statement read.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India has continued from 2017 when the Indian forces committed more than 1,970 ceasefire violations, it added.

The deliberate targetting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws, the statement read. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

South Asia Director General Dr Mohammad Faisal has therefore urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

The Indian side should permit United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions, Dr Faisal added.