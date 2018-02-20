Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 20 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Pakistan lodges protest with India on killing of minor at LoC

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Feb 20, 2018

FO Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office summoned Tuesday Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh to protest the unprovoked firing by Indian troops at the Line of Control (LoC).

South Asia Director General Dr Mohammad Faisal handed the protest letter to the Indian deputy high commissioner.

According to Dr Faisal, who is also the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, unprovoked firing at LoC by the Indian troops claimed the life of eight-year-old boy Ayan Zahid on Monday.

Army destroys Indian post after minor killed in cross-border LoC firing

Two Indian soldiers killed by the Pakistan army, said ISPR

While condemning the incident, the Foreign Office spokesperson said the Indian forces should comply with the ceasefire agreement of 2003.

The army's retaliatory action killed two Indian soldiers, the Inter-Services Public Relations had said.

India frequently opens unprovoked fire across the LoC, resulting in the martyrdom of civilians and army officials.

Prior to this, the Indian deputy high commissioner was summoned on February 5, when the country marked Kashmir Day.

A woman and a teenage boy were killed and seven other people suffered injuries when Indian forces resorted to unprovoked shelling in two districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the Foreign Office had stated that the Indian forces have committed more than 190 ceasefire violations since the start of 2018, killing 13 civilians and injuring 65 others through the use of heavy mortars and automatic weapons.

