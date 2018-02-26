Lodhran rape case: ATC hands over suspect to police on seven-day remand

LODHRAN: An Anti-terrorism court sent on Monday the main suspect of the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl on a seven-day physical remand to police.

18-year-old Ali Haider, the main suspect in the killing of Aasma, was presented before the ATC today.

The suspect was brought to the court under strict security, where he confessed to his crime before the ATC.

In his confession, Ali said that he committed the heinous crime alone and lured the girl by telling her that he is taking her to swings.

Haider Ali also spoke to media, saying that Aasma died during rape, following which he threw her body into nearby bushes.

A case was filed by the girl’s brother Javaid, following which police had arrested four suspects, including two of Aasma’s cousins.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime.

Although the rape and killing of minors is not an uncommon occurrence, the cases have started surfacing lately after murder of Zainab in Kasur, which sparked outrage throughout the country.