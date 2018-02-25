Six-year-old girl raped, killed by cousin in Lodhran

Photo: Geo News screen grab

LODHRAN: The six-year-old girl raped and killed in the district was attacked by her cousin, the police revealed.

During a news conference, Lodhran DPO Ameer Taimur said the son of Aasma’s paternal uncle first kidnapped the minor from her house on February 19, then raped her.

The police official added that the accused, 18-year-old Ali Haider, killed the girl as she had recognised him.

Haider then dumped the six-year-old’s body in a ditch near her house, which was found on February 23.

A case was filed by the girl’s brother Javaid, following which police had arrested four suspects, including two of Aasma’s cousins.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime.

Although the rape and killing of minors is not an uncommon occurrence, the cases have started surfacing lately after murder of Zainab in Kasur, which sparked outrage throughout the country.

The rape and murder of Zainab brought forth a number of similar cases in Punjab and other areas of Pakistan, springing authorities into action for arrest of the culprits behind the heinous crime.