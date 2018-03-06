Can't connect right now! retry
GEO NEWS

PML-N invites MQM-P to meeting of allied parties

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Mar 06, 2018

MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif-Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has invited Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan to attend a meeting of its allies in the Senate, to be held on Wednesday.

According to sources, the invitation was extended to the senators during a meeting with PML-N leader Raja Zafarul Haq.

MQM-P has accepted the invitation, sources added.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday met with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to exchange views on the upcoming poll for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman positions, sources informed Geo News.

PML-N has also called a meeting of its allied parties tomorrow (Wednesday) for consultations on the names for the top slots.

PM, Nawaz mull over nominees for Senate chairmanship: sources

Nawaz has instructed Abbasi to remain in close contact with party members

The ruling party is likely to offer the seat of deputy chairman to the opposition.

According to sources, Nawaz himself phoned leaders of allies and has emphasised on nominating a candidate chosen unanimously.

PML-N in the meeting intends to convey to the opposition that the party has the most number of members in the upper house and therefore has the right to choose Senate chairman.

PML-N’s allies in the Senate include JUI-F, PkMAP, NP, PML-F. Sources added the party will also approach independent candidates for their support. 

Comments

Advertisement

