PM, Nawaz mull over nominees for Senate chairmanship: sources

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday met with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to exchange views on the upcoming poll for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman positions, sources informed Geo News.



According to reports, a number of the party’s senators came under consideration for the positions during the meeting held at Nawaz's Jati Umra residence.

Nawaz has also instructed Abbasi to remain in close contact with the party members, said sources.

PML-N has also called a meeting of its allied parties tomorrow (Wednesday) for consultations on the names for the top slots.

The ruling party is likely to offer the seat of deputy chairman to the opposition.

According to sources, Nawaz himself phoned leaders of allies and has emphasised on nominating a candidate chosen unanimously.

PML-N in the meeting intends to convey to the opposition that the party has the most number of members in the upper house and therefore has the right to choose Senate chairman.

PML-N’s allies in the Senate include JUI-F, PkMAP, NP, PML-F. Sources added the party will also approach independent candidates for their support.

PML-N invites MQM-P to allies’ meeting

According to sources in the PML-N, the party has invited MQM-P to attend the meeting of its allied parties, which MQM-P has accepted.

The invitation was extended to the senators during a meeting with PML-N leader Raja Zafarul Haq.

Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi, who was elected as an independent senator from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) joined the party on Monday, after a meeting with Nawaz.



PPP claims support of eight FATA senators

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had earlier claimed to have the support of eight senators from FATA for the coveted slot of chairman and deputy chairman of the Upper House of Parliament.

The development came on Tuesday following a meeting between PPP leaders Dr Qayyum Soomro and Senator Saleem Mandviwala and the independent FATA senators.

According to sources, the FATA senators demanded support from the PPP regarding the rights of tribal areas in return for support for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman positions.

One of the four senators who were elected on Saturday, Mirza Afridi, reportedly joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)on Monday.



In the Senate polls on Saturday, PML-N-backed independent candidates emerged as the largest party in the Upper House of Parliament.



The party bagged a total of 15 Senate seats across the country, according to unofficial and unverified results, taking its total strength in the 104-member Senate to 33.

Despite the PPP's decline in Senate to a total of 21 seats, the party is aiming to take the slots of chairman and deputy chairman with the help of allies and independents.