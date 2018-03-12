Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 12 2018
GEO NEWS

Fake drugs case: SC summons NAB prosecutor general over harassment of DRAP staff

GEO NEWS

Monday Mar 12, 2018

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday summoned the National Accountability Bureau's prosecutor general in the counterfeit drugs case. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday summoned the National Accountability Bureau's prosecutor general in the counterfeit drugs case.

The CJP was hearing a complaint lodged by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) with the Supreme Court's Human Rights Cell against Everest Pharmaceuticals for manufacturing fake drugs. 

According to the complaint, owner of the company Chaudhry Usman used his connections and influence to harass DRAP staff.

A three-member bench hearing the case today was informed that NAB had withdrawn the notice against the Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and the proceedings against Everest Pharmaceuticals had been closed.

CJP Justice Saqib Nisar orders FIA to present report on counterfeit drugs case

A complaint against Everest Pharmaceuticals was lodged with the SC's HR Cell

The additional prosecutor general of the bureau informed the apex court that the notice to the chief executive officer of DRAP was issued before the court's order.

"The notice was issued through a misunderstanding," the NAB additional prosecutor general informed the bench, to which the CJP responded that it was equivalent to undermining the authority of the court.

The bench then ordered the bureau to complete a probe into the case and submit the report to the court. An order to probe into assets owned by NAB's officer Amir Marth was also issued during the hearing.

"Any such actions will not be tolerated in the future. Please inform the NAB chairman of my displeasure and annoyance on this incident," said the CJP Nisar. He also issued directives to the bureau to submit the complete record of its proceedings agains DRAP to the Supreme Court.

"Anyone who takes any action against DRAP without the Supreme Court's permission will not be pardoned," he said.

He directed the director general of the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) to submit a report on the harassment of DRAP officers within fifteen days and submit a complaint against DRAP Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Riffat Mukhtar and others who were involved in the harassment case.

CJP Nisar also remarked that [corrupt officials] collude against anyone trying to honestly perform their duties and adjourned the hearing till March 13 (tomorrow). 

