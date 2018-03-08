Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Mar 08 2018
GEO NEWS

CJP Justice Saqib Nisar orders FIA to present report on counterfeit drugs case

Thursday Mar 08, 2018

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered on Thursday the DG FIA to present an investigation report on the fake performance enhancement drugs case.

Chief Justice Nisar was hearing a complaint lodged by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) with the Supreme Court's Human Rights Cell against Everest Pharmaceuticals for manufacturing fake drugs. 

During the hearing at the apex court's Lahore registry, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan said the allegation against Bahawalpur's Regional Police Officer (RPO) Raja Riffat of aiding and abetting the company's owner Chaudhry Muhammad Usman was false. 

Responding to Khan's comment that Riffat had not supported Usman — who is also the brother-in-law of Bahawalpur's RPO — the chief justice remarked that the judiciary cannot allow anyone to use their influence in the case.  

Owner of company manufacturing counterfeit drugs arrested

A complaint against Everest Pharmaceuticals had been lodged with the SC's HR cell

After the previous hearing of the case, Everest Pharmaceuticals'  owner Usman was arrested from outside the courtroom at the behest of the Supreme Court.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by the CJP, had also ordered the suspension of RPO Riffat. However, the court withdrew its order later and allowed the RPO to serve until March 8.

According to the complaint against the company, Usman is well-connected to 'powerful individuals' and had earlier harrassed DRAP staff.

