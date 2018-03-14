Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 14 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Supreme Court dismisses contempt petitions against Nawaz, others

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Mar 14, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court dismissed contempt petitions against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and federal ministers Daniyal Aziz and Khawaja Saad Rafique today.

A three-member bench of the apex court had on Tuesday dismissed contempt petitions against Nawaz, Yousaf Raza Gilani, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Senate chairman Nayyar Bukhari.

Petitioner Sheikh Ahsanuddin, a member of the Justice and Democratic Party, had filed the petition against the Pakistan Muslime League - Nawaz (PML-N) supremo. 

During today's hearing, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked that the court did not consider the presented evidence contemptuous.

He observed that every individual has the right to comment on verdicts while staying within the legal parameters.

The petitioner argued that according to a media report Nawaz had said that the court's verdict was an insult of over 20 million citizens of the country. He alleged that the PML-N supremo had scandalised the court's verdict in his rally.  

Justice Nisar, in response to the argument, stated that the limit might not have been crossed in the cited example.

"The limit may have been crossed on some other instance," he said. 

Ahsanuddin continued to argue that the party had not obtained the votes of 20 million citizens. Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan responded that the court too, exercises patience. 

"There is a limit to the court's patience," Ahsanuddin argued, in response to which, Justice Ahsan stated that the court's level of patience was greater than that of the petitioner.

Justice Nisar on Tuesday had said that the Supreme Court was noting remarks being made regarding the judiciary at present and would take up those cases 'at an appropriate time.'

Will hear cases of judiciary-related remarks at appropriate time: CJP

Supreme Court disposes of several contempt petitions against political leaders, issues contempt notice to Rehman Malik

During yesterday's hearing, referring to the contempt petitions, the chief justice had observed that the remarks in question were directed at the joint investigation team and not the apex court. 

The contempt cases against late former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and Pakistan Peoples Party's Iqbal Haider were also declared ineffective and disposed of, as was the contempt petition against MNA Capt (retd) Safdar — Nawaz's son-in-law.

The court had also wrapped up a petition against the holding of dual offices —president of Pakistan and army chief — by Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Honour killing: Mother of 10 axed in Badin

Honour killing: Mother of 10 axed in Badin

 Updated 8 minutes ago
CJP laments lack of information on Pakistanis names in Panama, Paradise leaks

CJP laments lack of information on Pakistanis names in Panama, Paradise leaks

 Updated an hour ago
Karachi’s milk crisis: Public continues to pay for government's mismanagement

Karachi’s milk crisis: Public continues to pay for government's mismanagement

 Updated 58 minutes ago
NADRA centres in Karachi to work 12 hours a day, seven days a week

NADRA centres in Karachi to work 12 hours a day, seven days a week

Updated 2 hours ago
SC dismisses Imran's petition seeking Gulalai's disqualification

SC dismisses Imran's petition seeking Gulalai's disqualification

Updated 2 hours ago
Murder suspect escapes from CCU ward of Bahawalpur hospital

Murder suspect escapes from CCU ward of Bahawalpur hospital

Updated an hour ago
Advertisement
PTI to oppose Sherry Rehman's nomination as Senate opposition leader

PTI to oppose Sherry Rehman's nomination as Senate opposition leader

 Updated 27 minutes ago
Naqeebullah murder: Rao Anwar ‘requests’ SC to unfreeze accounts

Naqeebullah murder: Rao Anwar ‘requests’ SC to unfreeze accounts

 Updated 3 hours ago
Unfortunate that Parliamentarians buy, sell votes: CEC

Unfortunate that Parliamentarians buy, sell votes: CEC

Updated 3 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM