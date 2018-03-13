Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 13 2018
Will hear cases of judiciary-related remarks at appropriate time: CJP

Tuesday Mar 13, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar observed on Tuesday that the apex court is noting the remarks being made regarding the judiciary at present and will take up those cases at an appropriate time.

He made the remarks as a three-member Supreme Court bench took up several pending contempt petitions against political leaders. 

Taking up the cases, the apex court dismissed contempt petitions against former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yousaf Raza Gilani, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Senate chairman Nayyar Bukhari.

The contempt cases against late former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and Pakistan Peoples Party's Iqbal Haider were also declared ineffective and disposed of, as was the contempt petition against MNA Capt (retd) Safdar, former prime minister Nawaz's son-in-law. 

The court also wrapped up a petition against the holding of dual offices —president of Pakistan and army chief — by Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

During the hearing, referring to the contempt petitions, the chief justice observed that the remarks in question were directed at the joint investigation team and not the apex court. 

Rehman Malik issued contempt notice 

The court also issued a contempt notice to former interior minister senator Rehman Malik on Mahmood Akhtar Naqvi’s petition that the former senator, despite the order in the dual nationality case, failed to re-compensate the government for the benefits he utilised during his time in the Senate.

Moreover, the court decided to fix for hearing a contempt case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan. 

The apex court then adjourned the hearing indefinitely. 

