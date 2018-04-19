Nadeem Afzal Chan was not ideological: Bilawal Bhutto

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari/File photo

THATTA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reacted to Nadeem Afzal Chan’s defection to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying the party veteran “was not an ideological worker.”

Speaking to media in Keti Bandar earlier today, Bilawal made light of the news of the senior leader jumping ship and joining Imran Khan-led PTI. “He [appeared to be], but he was not ideological,” he said.

The PPP chairperson said that his party’s vision has always been public-friendly, and expressed hope that the people would support the party in 2018 general elections.

Taking aim at the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Bilawal said a disqualified leader’s party cannot deliver anything to the public. “They talk of respecting the vote, but they respected neither the vote nor the parliament in their tenure.”

Regarding Imran Khan, Bilawal said the PTI chief did not vote in the Senate polls himself but is now out to take action against those members of his party who voted.

“Whatever the people have, PPP is the one that has made it happen,” the chairperson added.