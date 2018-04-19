PPP leader Nadeem Afzal Chan joins PTI

Chan held a meeting with PTI Chairperson Imran Khan at the latter’s residence in Bani Gala where he invited PTI chief to visit his residence on April 25. Imran accepted Chan's invitation. Photo: PTI

ISLAMABAD: Senior Pakistan Peoples Party leader Nadeem Afzal Chan has jumped the ship and joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Geo News reported Thursday afternoon.

The leader will officially announce his joining during the party rally in Sargodha on April 25.

According to PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry, the meeting discussed the country’s current political situation. Chan also hailed the efforts made by PTI to counter corruption in the country.

The meeting was also attended by other PTI leaders including vice-chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, senior leader Jahangir Tareen, and North Punjab President Amir Kayani.

On October 21 last year, the former PPP leader, who was known to be a close aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari, had stepped down from his post as party's Punjab general-secretary.

Chan had remarked that since his brother had joined PTI, it was not possible for him to hold any post in the party on account of moral ground.