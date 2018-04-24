Can't connect right now! retry
George H.W. Bush hospitalised days after wife's death: office

Former President George H. W. Bush at an event at the White House in Washington, US, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Files
 

AUSTIN: Former US President George H.W. Bush was admitted to a Houston hospital on Monday after he contracted an infection that spread to his blood, a family spokesperson said.

Bush, 93, was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Sunday, a day after a funeral was held for the former president’s wife, Barbara Bush, Jim McGrath, the spokesperson, said.

"President Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood," a statement from his office read.

"He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant."

