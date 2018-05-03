Young doctors take to streets in Lahore

LAHORE: Young Doctors’ Association (YDA) took to the streets in Lahore on Thursday to get the government to accept their demands.



The doctors, hailing from big public hospitals in Lahore including Children Hospital Lahore, Lahore General Hospital, Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, and Services Hospital, also blocked the roads outside their respective health facilities.

As a consequence, there was a traffic jam on major thoroughfares of the city such as Queens’ Road, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road and Canal Road.

The doctors demanded the implementation of their service structure, increase in salaries, safety for their fellow colleagues, regularisation of post-graduate trainers.



They also demanded the government to fill the vacant posts in different public hospitals. The doctors shared that they have to work twice as much as there is inadequate staff at the hospitals.

Moreover, a similar protest was also held by YDA in Multan, Faisalabad and other cities on Punjab.

Speaking about the protest, the president of YDA Punjab Dr Maroof said: “We want the government to accept our legitimate demands. We are merely protesting, we haven’t even called a strike.”