pakistan
Sunday May 06 2018
KSBKausar Salim Bangash

Nawaz, Maryam to address party rally in Mansehra today

Sunday May 06, 2018

File photo of a PML-N rally.

MANSEHRA: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam will address a Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) rally in Mansehra today. 

Party officials said the public gathering will kick-off around 2pm at the Mandi Mawaishian Ground. 

However, owing to gusty winds and rain, the arrangements made at the venue were adversely affected.

The organiser of the event, Federal Religious Affairs Minister Sardar Mohammad Yousaf, said earlier that a 120 by 40 feet stage has been set up at the venue for the party leadership.  

Yousaf, who has been elected to the National Assembly from the area, had added that come rain or sun, the show will go on.

He claimed to have made arrangements of over 100,000 people and vowed to prove this to be Hazara Division’s biggest public gathering. 

Nawaz says has no competition with Imran, Zardari

'I served the people, rid them of darkness, eradicated terrorism', the former premier notes

The PML-N supremo and daughter have been addressing a string of rallies across the country recently as part of their 'respect the vote' campaign following Nawaz's disqualification by the Supreme Court last year. 

Addressing a rally in Sadiqabad on Wednesday, Nawaz said he had no competition with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan and Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari.

Addressing the participants, he said that it appeared as if Sadiqabad had been awakening today, the heart of south Punjab had been awakening. "I am very lucky for one does not get such respects from the people easily."

People's court exonerated Nawaz Sharif, says Maryam in Mansehra

The gathering, to be held in Baffa town shortly, is the first social media convention in KP province

In February this year, Maryam, addressed a social media convention of the party in Mansehra District.

It was the first of its kind event as well as Maryam's first rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"The court of the people exonerated Nawaz Sharif. One after the other, the people's court gave its verdict, as it did in Lodhran," she had said at the event. 

