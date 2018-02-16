Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Feb 16 2018
By
KSBKausar Salim Bangash

People's court exonerated Nawaz Sharif, says Maryam in Mansehra

By
KSBKausar Salim Bangash

Friday Feb 16, 2018

MANSEHRA: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said on Friday that the people's court has exonerated the deposed premier. 

While addressing a social media convention in Mansehra District, Maryam Nawaz said, "The court of the people exonerated Nawaz Sharif. One after the other, the people's court gave its verdict, as it did in Lodhran."

"The verdict will now be passed by the people and not the courts."

Referring to the recent by-poll in Lodhran, Maryam lauded PML-N's win. 

"PTI’s strongest candidate, Jahangir Tareen’s son, was standing against our unknown candidate in Lodhran. Yet, with the grace of God, we won Lodhran by a huge margin."

She further claimed that after PTI's defeat, its leadership is "out of places to hide".

Maryam also took a promise from the people that they will ensure that the sanctity of their vote is respected. 

Further criticising the PTI chairman, the former first daughter said everything connected to Imran is a lie, including the change he promised to bring. 

The gathering is being held in Baffa town and is the first social media convention of the ruling party in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Stage for the convention

It is also Maryam Nawaz’s first public appearance in Mansehra – a stronghold of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) – since her marriage to Captain (retired) Safdar almost three decades ago, who hails from the area.  

A large number of PML-N workers are expected to attend the convention, along with social media workers and locals from all over the province, said PML-N Mansehra district president Zafar Mehmood. 

More than 50,000 chairs have been set up at the venue, according to the organisers. 

