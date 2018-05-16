Nawaz ignores question on Shehbaz's support

Can't connect right now! retry
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif dodged a question today regarding the support of his brother, Shehbaz Sharif. 

While leaving the accountability court hearing corruption proceedings against him today, Nawaz was asked whether Shehbaz is with him. 

Nawaz ignored the question, which is most likely asked by someone in the crowd or a reporter. 

However, an unidentified woman replied saying "yes" to the question.

While exiting the building, Nawaz was followed by his daughter Maryam and MNA Maiza Hameed, among other party officials.

Shehbaz is the chief minister of Punjab and took the reins of the party after Nawaz was barred by the Supreme Court from holding party office due to his disqualification from Parliament in the Panama Papers case last year. 

PML-N says remarks wrongly attributed to Nawaz do not represent its policy

'The PML-N rejects all claims made in the report, be they direct or indirect,' Shehbaz Sharif said

There have been several reports of divisions among the Sharif brothers, with Nawaz having adopted a hard stance against state institutions following his ouster and Shehbaz calling for restraint and unity. 

Recently, following Nawaz's controversial statement on the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the Shehbaz-led Pakistan Muslim League-N termed the remarks against party policy whereas Nawaz continued to stick to his stance. 

Nawaz, Maryam and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar are facing three corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau in the accountability court. 

The proceedings are expected to conclude next month. 

