PML-N says remarks wrongly attributed to Nawaz do not represent its policy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's ruling party issued a statement Sunday night, refuting all claims made by its former leader — now Quaid — with regard to the 2008 Mumbai attacks, Geo News reported.



In its response to a recent interview of Nawaz Sharif, the country's ex-premier, by a local media outlet, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said the comments did not indicate what the political party believes.

"The remarks in Dawn's report, attributed to PML-N's Quaid Nawaz Sharif in a wrong manner, are not representative of the party policy," said Shehbaz Sharif, the PML-N's president.

"The PML-N rejects all claims made in the report, be they direct or indirect," he added.

Sharif, currently leading Punjab as its chief minister, noted that the Pakistani state and all of its institutions stand united in the global war on terrorism.

"We fully believe that the interests of Pakistan are on a priority higher than any personal and political ones," he said.

"Pakistan's national interests can and will never be compromised!"

In a recent interview, Nawaz Sharif had said: “Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai?

"Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”