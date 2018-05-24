Can't connect right now! retry
business
Thursday May 24 2018
By
REUTERS

Turkmenistan says close to securing TAPI pipeline financing

By
REUTERS

Thursday May 24, 2018

Photo: First Post

Turkmenistan plans to secure within a few months all the necessary funding to complete the construction of an $8 billion natural gas pipeline to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India, the project’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

The Central Asian nation is building the TAPI pipeline to diversify its gas exports, which have mostly gone to China.

"We expect the financing to be completed in the third quarter, within the next three-four months," Muhammetmyrat Amanov, chief executive of TAPI Pipeline company, told an industry conference in the Turkmen resort of Avaza.

He said his company was in talks with several export credit agencies such as Italy’s SACE and France’s Hermes, as well as Greek export credit insurer ECIO.

TAPI hopes to open the pipeline next year, although security risks, including an attack this week by unknown gunmen on TAPI mine-clearance workers in which six were killed, has raised doubts among analysts about whether it will be finished on time.

Amanov did not say how much money TAPI has already raised or mention security issues such as this week's attack.

TAPI said in a brief statement on Tuesday that work continued on schedule despite the attack.

Comments

More From Business:

Exchange companies to keep record of transactions worth $500 or more

Exchange companies to keep record of transactions worth $500 or more

 Updated yesterday
National Economic Council focuses on infrastructure, energy agenda

National Economic Council focuses on infrastructure, energy agenda

 Updated 2 days ago
Sony buys EMI Music Publishing in $1.9bn deal

Sony buys EMI Music Publishing in $1.9bn deal

 Updated 2 days ago
Pakistan's B3 credit profile supported by robust growth, potential: Moody's

Pakistan's B3 credit profile supported by robust growth, potential: Moody's

 Updated 3 days ago
Oil prices rise with global markets after China, US put trade war 'on hold'

Oil prices rise with global markets after China, US put trade war 'on hold'

 Updated 3 days ago
German companies worry Trump moving toward 'America Alone'

German companies worry Trump moving toward 'America Alone'

 Updated 4 days ago
EU could compensate firms hit by US sanctions over Iran: French minister

EU could compensate firms hit by US sanctions over Iran: French minister

 Updated 4 days ago
China agrees to import more from US, no sign of $200bn number

China agrees to import more from US, no sign of $200bn number

 Updated 4 days ago
Top executive behind Baidu's artificial intelligence drive stepping down

Top executive behind Baidu's artificial intelligence drive stepping down

 Updated 5 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM