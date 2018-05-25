Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday May 25 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Terrorist killed during raid near Mastung in Balochistan

By
GEO NEWS

Friday May 25, 2018

Photo: File 

QUETTA: A terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces during a raid near Mastung.

According to a spokesperson of Frontier Corps, the raid was conducted on a tip-off in the mountains near Mastung.

Subsequently, an exchange of fire took place between the terrorists and FC personnel, during which one member of a banned outfit was killed, the spokesperson said.

Weapons and hand grenades were recovered from the killed terrorist.

On May 16, security forces killed a high-value target of banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, along with two other terrorists, involved in the killings of more than 100 innocent people of Hazara community and police personnel.

The operation was conducted in Killi Almas on a tip-off, Inter-Services Public Relations stated.

PM Abbasi extends condolences to family of martyred Col Sohail Abid

Colonel Abid was martyred in an anti-terrorist operation in Balochistan

"During intense exchange of fire Colonel Sohail Abid of Military Intelligence embraced shahdat while four soldiers got injured including two critical," the ISPR added.

Following the operation, terrorists attacked the FC help centre in Quetta on May 17.

However, the terrorism bid was thwarted as security forces killed all the terrorists who were trying to drive their explosives-laden car in the centre premises. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Imran praised me for slapping Daniyal Aziz: Naeemul Haque

Imran praised me for slapping Daniyal Aziz: Naeemul Haque

 Updated 19 minutes ago
NSC should call emergency meeting over Asad Durrani’s book: Nawaz

NSC should call emergency meeting over Asad Durrani’s book: Nawaz

Updated an hour ago
Tribespeople in Parachinar celebrate passage of KP-FATA merger bill

Tribespeople in Parachinar celebrate passage of KP-FATA merger bill

 Updated 3 hours ago
Rehabilitation still a distant dream for inmates in Karachi’s overcrowded prisons

Rehabilitation still a distant dream for inmates in Karachi’s overcrowded prisons

 Updated 3 hours ago
Imran Khan has destroyed Peshawar: Shehbaz Sharif

Imran Khan has destroyed Peshawar: Shehbaz Sharif

 Updated 3 hours ago
Politician would've been termed 'traitor' for teaming up with Indian counterpart to pen book: Rabbani

Politician would've been termed 'traitor' for teaming up with Indian counterpart to pen book: Rabbani

 Updated 4 hours ago
Nawaz, Maryam to address PML-N workers' convention in Sargodha today

Nawaz, Maryam to address PML-N workers' convention in Sargodha today

 Updated 5 hours ago
KP Assembly session summoned to mull over KP-FATA merger

KP Assembly session summoned to mull over KP-FATA merger

 Updated 5 hours ago
At least seven dead in Benghazi attack: security source

At least seven dead in Benghazi attack: security source

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM