Monday May 21 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PM Abbasi extends condolences to family of martyred Col Sohail Abid

By
GEO NEWS

Monday May 21, 2018

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday visited the residence of Colonel Sohail Abid, who was martyred in an anti-terrorist operation in Balochistan.

A high-value target of banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) and two other terrorists were killed in the operation conducted on May 16.

PM Abbasi recited Fateha for the martyred, expressed his condolence with his family and prayed for patience for the grieved family to bear the loss with dignity.

The premier said on the occasion that the armed forces have presented countless sacrifices to eradicate terrorism from our land, adding that brave son of the soils like Colonel Abid are pride for the nation.

PM Abbasi said that the name of the martyred who continued to set an unprecedented history of valour for the country’s defence, would be written in golden words.

In his message on the martyrdom of the officer, the COAS said, "When a soldier sacrifices his life I lose part flesh of my body, that night is always difficult to pass.

"But we remain fully determined to sacrifice anything and everything for the defence of our motherland," General Bajwa added.

