Balochistan parliamentary committee to mull over caretaker CM today

A six-member parliamentary committee will make the decision regarding caretaker CM Balochistan during a meeting today. Photo: file

While Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have already appointed their respective caretaker chief ministers, the deadlock over the matter still persists in Balochistan.



After the failure of Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudus Bizenjo and Leader of the Opposition in Balochistan Assembly Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal to agree on a name, the issue has been forwarded to a parliamentary committee.

As per sources, a six-member parliamentary committee will make the decision regarding caretaker CM Balochistan during a meeting today (Tuesday).



The government representatives in the committee include Sarfraz Chakar Domki, Tahir Mahmood Khan, Amanullah Notezai, while opposition members include Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, Dr Abdul Maalik Baloch, and Liaquat Agha.



The government has suggested the names of Sardar Shoukat Popalzai and Alauddin Marri for the post while opposition has suggested the names of Mohammad Aslam Bhutani and Ashraf Jahangir Qazi.

Balochistan assembly completed its five-year term on May 31.

