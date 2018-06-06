LHC moved against caretaker PM Justice (r) Mulk

Caretaker prime minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk. Photo: File

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) was moved against caretaker prime minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk on Wednesday.

Lawyer Javed Iqbal Jaffrani filed a petition in the LHC stating that a large sum of money was spent from the national exchequer during Justice (retd) Mulk’s visit to his hometown, Swat, soon after taking oath as interim premier.

“Money was spent from the national exchequer for the security protocol and transportation of Justice (retd) Mulk during his Swat tour. This is against the mandate of the caretaker government setup,” the petitioner upheld.

Jaffrani further stated that the caretaker premier should return the money which was spent on his private tour of Swat.

Earlier, the LHC registrar office had objected to the petition saying it was hand-written.

Jaffrani submitted the petition again but without addressing the registrar’s objection. However, LHC’s Justice Mamnoon Rasheed removed the registrar's objection and said the court could conduct hearings on it.

Justice (retd) Mulk, who is the seventh caretaker prime minister of Pakistan, was sworn in as the caretaker PM on June 1.

The former Chief Justice of Pakistan visited his hometown Swat on Sunday and was warmly received by District Nazim Muhammad Ali Shah among other notables of the area. A large number of local residents also welcomed the caretaker prime minister.