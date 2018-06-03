Elections will be held on time, assures caretaker PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk remarked on Sunday that the upcoming general elections will be held on July 25. Photo: file

SWAT: Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk remarked on Sunday that the upcoming general elections will be held on July 25.

While speaking exclusively to Geo News, he remarked: “I will serve the post for two months only. All the measures will be taken as per the country’s Constitution”.

The former Chief Justice of Pakistan visited his hometown Swat earlier in the day. He also shared that he is fully aware of the sacrifices of people of Swat. “I will try to resolve the problems according to my powers.”

Upon arrival to Swat, Nasirul Mulk was warmly received by District Nazim Muhammad Ali Shah among other notables of the area. A large number of local residents also welcomed the caretaker prime minister.

Mulk, who is the seventh caretaker prime minister of Pakistan, was sworn in as the caretaker PM on Friday.

While speaking to journalists after taking oath, the newly-appointed caretaker premier said that the interim government will ensure that elections are held on time and in a transparent manner.

“We will fulfill the responsibility we have come for,” he had remarked.

The caretaker prime minister said they would support the Election Commission of Pakistan for timely and fair elections.