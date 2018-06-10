PTI forms committees to redress workers’ grievances over party tickets

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to form reconciliation committees to redress the grievances of the workers who were denied party tickets.



The decision was made in a meeting chaired by party chief Imran Khan.

According to a party statement, PTI will allot tickets to better and stronger candidates in the next phase.

On Saturday, PTI workers protested outside Khan’s Bani Gala residence over differences regarding issuing of tickets for the upcoming general election.

Alleging that the party “did not issue tickets on the basis of merit”, dozens of workers gathered outside Imran's residence and rejected the issuance of ticket to Ghulam Sarwar Khan from NA-59.

They also demanded that Ajmal Raja be fielded from the Rawalpindi constituency.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the party has issued tickets to "strong candidates".

Some of the party leaders who could not secure tickets include Ali Mohammad Khan, Shoukat Yousafzai, Shehryar Afridi from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PTI worker shares his grievances

Sharing his grievances, Khan Bahadur Dogar, who belongs to Faisalabad division of PTI, shared that he paid for the food of dharna participants in 2014.

“I paid for breakfast, lunch and dinner of the protesters from my own pocket for 126 days,” he remarked while addressing a press conference on Saturday. “Along with PTI workers, I also paid for food of workers of Pakistan Awami Tehreek,” he added. “Still, I wasn’t given a party ticket.”

PTI ticket holders

As per the list issued, PTI chairman Imran Khan will be contesting for five seats: NA-35 Bannu, NA-53 Islamabad-II, NA-95 Mianwali-I, NA-131 Lahore-IX and NA-243 Karachi.

Imran will not be contesting the election from Rawalpindi this time. Ghulam Sarwar Khan will contest the election from two Rawalpindi constituencies: NA-59 and NA-63.

PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be contesting from NA-156 Multan, while party spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry will be contesting from NA-67 Jhelum.

In Karachi, Arif Alvi and Ali Zaidi will be contesting the polls from NA-247 and NA-244 respectively. Saifur Rehman will be the PTI candidate in NA-242 Karachi.

PTI leader Asad Umar will contest the polls from NA-54 Islamabad. PTI will field Aleem Khan in NA-129 Lahore and Abrarul Haq in NA-78 Narowal.