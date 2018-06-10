Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jun 10 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PTI forms committees to redress workers’ grievances over party tickets

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jun 10, 2018

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to form reconciliation committees to redress the grievances of the workers who were denied party tickets.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by party chief Imran Khan.

According to a party statement, PTI will allot tickets to better and stronger candidates in the next phase.

On Saturday, PTI workers protested outside Khan’s Bani Gala residence over differences regarding issuing of tickets for the upcoming general election.

PTI workers protest outside Imran's residence over differences on party tickets

Workers demand that Ajmal Raja be issued a ticket for NA-59 instead of Ghulam Sarwar Khan

Alleging that the party “did not issue tickets on the basis of merit”, dozens of workers gathered outside Imran's residence and rejected the issuance of ticket to Ghulam Sarwar Khan from NA-59.

They also demanded that Ajmal Raja be fielded from the Rawalpindi constituency.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the party has issued tickets to "strong candidates".

Some of the party leaders who could not secure tickets include Ali Mohammad Khan, Shoukat Yousafzai, Shehryar Afridi from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PTI worker shares his grievances

Sharing his grievances, Khan Bahadur Dogar, who belongs to Faisalabad division of PTI, shared that he paid for the food of dharna participants in 2014.

“I paid for breakfast, lunch and dinner of the protesters from my own pocket for 126 days,” he remarked while addressing a press conference on Saturday. “Along with PTI workers, I also paid for food of workers of Pakistan Awami Tehreek,” he added. “Still, I wasn’t given a party ticket.” 

PTI ticket holders

As per the list issued, PTI chairman Imran Khan will be contesting for five seats: NA-35 Bannu, NA-53 Islamabad-II, NA-95 Mianwali-I, NA-131 Lahore-IX and NA-243 Karachi.

Imran will not be contesting the election from Rawalpindi this time. Ghulam Sarwar Khan will contest the election from two Rawalpindi constituencies: NA-59 and NA-63.

PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be contesting from NA-156 Multan, while party spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry will be contesting from NA-67 Jhelum.

In Karachi, Arif Alvi and Ali Zaidi will be contesting the polls from NA-247 and NA-244 respectively. Saifur Rehman will be the PTI candidate in NA-242 Karachi.

PTI leader Asad Umar will contest the polls from NA-54 Islamabad. PTI will field Aleem Khan in NA-129 Lahore and Abrarul Haq in NA-78 Narowal.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Supreme Court summons media owners over non-payment of salaries

Supreme Court summons media owners over non-payment of salaries

 Updated 51 minutes ago
SC summons Hamza Shehbaz, Ayesha Ahad tomorrow

SC summons Hamza Shehbaz, Ayesha Ahad tomorrow

 Updated 2 hours ago
Over 1,000 people aspired to contest election on PTI ticket: Shafqat Mehmood

Over 1,000 people aspired to contest election on PTI ticket: Shafqat Mehmood

Updated 3 hours ago
Only few turncoats left PML-N: Nawaz Sharif

Only few turncoats left PML-N: Nawaz Sharif

 Updated 29 minutes ago
President Mamnoon, Modi shake hands at SCO Summit

President Mamnoon, Modi shake hands at SCO Summit

 Updated 3 hours ago
Two arrested in Gujranwala for luring men on social media, kidnapping them

Two arrested in Gujranwala for luring men on social media, kidnapping them

Updated 4 hours ago
Gilgit airport shut down after district administration briefly detains air traffic controller

Gilgit airport shut down after district administration briefly detains air traffic controller

 Updated 4 hours ago
Party ticket fiasco: Enraged PTI workers continue protest in Bani Gala on second day

Party ticket fiasco: Enraged PTI workers continue protest in Bani Gala on second day

 Updated 5 hours ago
SC transfers appeal against acquittal of Khadija’s attacker to Justice Khosa

SC transfers appeal against acquittal of Khadija’s attacker to Justice Khosa

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM