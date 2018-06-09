Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jun 09 2018
By
Web Desk

PTI workers protest outside Imran's residence over differences on party tickets

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 09, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers protested outside party chairman Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence on Saturday over differences regarding issuing of tickets for the upcoming general election. 

Alleging that the party “did not issue tickets on the basis of merit”, dozens of workers gathered outside Imran's residence and rejected the issuance of ticket to Ghulam Sarwar Khan from NA-59. 

They also demanded that Ajmal Raja be fielded from the Rawalpindi constituency. 

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the party has issued tickets to "strong candidates".

PTI this time did not issue a ticket to Babar Awan for Islamabad, instead he was given a party rank.

Imtiaz Safdar Warraich, who joined the PTI from PPP, will be given a ticket after a survey.

Some of the party leaders who could not secure tickets include Ali Mohammad Khan, Shoukat Yousafzai, Shehryar Afridi from KP. 

From Karachi, Faisal Vawda’s name did not emerge for the general elections, while chances are that Firdous Ashiq Awan will be given a ticket. 

"It will not be easy to contest against our candidates," Chaudhry said.

A day earlier, PTI announced party candidates for majority of the national and provincial assembly constituencies for the general election scheduled to be held on July 25.

Imran, while announcing the candidates, had said the tickets had been decided on merit and that it was impossible to accommodate all aspirants.

PTI ticket holders

As per the list issued, PTI chairman Imran Khan will be contesting for five seats: NA-35 Bannu, NA-53 Islamabad-II, NA-95 Mianwali-I, NA-131 Lahore-IX and NA-243 Karachi.

Imran will not be contesting the election from Rawalpindi this time. Ghulam Sarwar Khan will contest the election from two Rawalpindi constituencies: NA-59 and NA-63.

PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be contesting from NA-156 Multan, while party spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry will be contesting from NA-67 Jhelum.

In Karachi, Arif Alvi and Ali Zaidi will be contesting the polls from NA-247 and NA-244 respectively. Saifur Rehman will be the PTI candidate in NA-242 Karachi.

PTI leader Asad Umar will contest the polls from NA-54 Islamabad. PTI will field Aleem Khan in NA-129 Lahore and Abrarul Haq in NA-78 Narowal.

PTI issues candidates list for election, Imran to contest for five seats

The PTI chief will contest election from Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Bannu and Mianwali

Dr Yasmin Rashid will be the party candidate from NA-125 Lahore.

The PTI has decided to field veteran politician Ghulam Mustafa Khar in NA-181 Muzaffargarh. Zulfikar Khosa will contest the polls on PTI ticket from NA-190 Dera Ghazi Khan.

Pervez Khattak and Murad Saeed will be PTI's candidates for NA-25 Nowshera and NA-4 Swat, respectively.

Aijaz Chaudhry will contest the polls from NA-133 Lahore, Nadeem Afzal Chan from NA-88 Sargodha, Shafqat Mehmood from NA-130 Lahore and Usman Dar from NA-73 Sialkot.

The PTI also issued tickets to 81 candidates on Friday contesting election for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. The party, however, named its candidates in only 21 constituencies of the Sindh Assembly.

It issued party tickets for 165 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly and 23 constituencies in Balochistan.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan, China agree to further strengthen strategic ties

Pakistan, China agree to further strengthen strategic ties

Updated 2 hours ago
ECP warns of action against KU teachers refusing election duties

ECP warns of action against KU teachers refusing election duties

 Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz submits reply in Asghar Khan case, denies receiving Rs3.5mn from Durrani

Nawaz submits reply in Asghar Khan case, denies receiving Rs3.5mn from Durrani

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC orders demolishing walls with advertisements in Karachi

SC orders demolishing walls with advertisements in Karachi

 Updated 3 hours ago
Suspected child-trafficking ring involved in sale of 1200 babies uncovered

Suspected child-trafficking ring involved in sale of 1200 babies uncovered

 Updated 56 minutes ago
Farooq Sattar announces he will contest elections from three constituencies

Farooq Sattar announces he will contest elections from three constituencies

 Updated 4 hours ago
Nawaz, Shehbaz at loggerheads over issuing party ticket to Nisar

Nawaz, Shehbaz at loggerheads over issuing party ticket to Nisar

 Updated 5 hours ago
SC will work towards construction of dams: CJP

SC will work towards construction of dams: CJP

 Updated 5 hours ago
‘Karachi faced with shortage of 250m gallons of water daily’

‘Karachi faced with shortage of 250m gallons of water daily’

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM